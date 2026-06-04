Ha

Let’s go

One moment

One dream

‘Cause it’s that time

Ha, let’s go

Algeria, Argentina, Australia, Austria (let’s go, ha)

Belgium, Bosnia, Brazil, Canada (ayy, let’s go)

Cape Verde, Colombia, Croatia

Czech Republic, Curaçao, Congo (yeah, let’s go)

Ecuador, Egypt, England, France (ha, who we got like?)

Germany, Ghana, Haiti, Iran (come on, don’t stop)

Iraq, Japan, Jordan, Mexico (yeah, come on)

Morocco, Netherlands, New Zealand, Norway (let’s go, that’s right)

Panama, Paraguay, Portugal, Qatar (let’s win)

Saudi Arabia, Senegal, Scotland, South Africa (let’s win, ha)

South Korea, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland

Tunisia, Turkey, USA, Uzbekistan

Uruguay, Ivory Coast

Let’s play football

Oh, ayy-oh, ayy-oh, ayy-oh

Let’s go, we the champions (ha)

Oh, ayy-oh, ayy-oh, ayy-oh (ayy, i-it’s the World Cup time)

Let’s go, we the champions (i-it’s the World Cup time)

‘Cause this is the World Cup (World Cup)

Put your flags up in the air (in the air)

Put your hands up in the air (in the air)

Put your flags up

‘Cause this is the World Cup (World Cup)

Put your flags up in the air (in the air)

Put your hands up in the air (in the air)

Put your flags up, leave ‘em there

Let’s go (let’s go), let’s fight (let’s fight)

We up (we up) tonight (tonight)

Won’t break (won’t break), that’s right (that’s right)

One world (one world), unite (unite)

We own it, we going, we live for this moment

We told ‘em, we showed ‘em, we told it

Oh, ayy-oh, ayy-oh, ayy-oh

Let’s go, we the champions (ha)

Oh, ayy-oh, ayy-oh, ayy-oh (i-it’s the World Cup time)

Let’s go, we the champions (i-it’s the World Cup time)

(Na-na-na-na-na)

(Na-na-na) o-oh

(Na-na-na-na-na) let’s go, we the champions

(Na-na-na) o-oh

(Na-na-na-na-na)

(Na-na-na) o-oh

(Na-na-na-na-na) let’s go, we the champions

(Na-na-na) o-oh

We gotta rise till we rise to the end

We gotta dream till we dream till we win

Give me the cup, the championship

Told them I’m bringing it back to the crib (olé, olé)

To’ el mundo mirando

Everybody gritando (aye)

La bola girando

Uno, dos, tres, cuatro

Let’s go (let’s go), let’s fight (let’s fight)

We up (we up) tonight (tonight)

Won’t break (won’t break), that’s right (that’s right)

One world (one world), unite (unite)

We own it, we going, we live for this moment

We told ‘em, we showed ‘em, we told it

Oh, ayy-oh, ayy-oh, ayy-oh

Let’s go, we the champions (ha)

Oh, ayy-oh, ayy-oh, ayy-oh (i-it’s the World Cup time)

Let’s go, we the champions (i-it’s the World Cup time)

(Na-na-na-na-na)

(Na-na-na) o-oh

(Na-na-na-na-na) let’s go, we the champions

(Na-na-na) o-oh

(Na-na-na-na-na)

(Na-na-na) o-oh

(Na-na-na-na-na) let’s go, we the champions

(Na-na-na) o-oh

‘Cause this is the World Cup

Put your flags up in the air

Put your hands up in the air

Put your flags up

‘Cause this is the World Cup

Put your flags up in the air

Put your hands up in the air

Put your flags up, leave ‘em there

(Na-na-na-na-na) ha

(Na-na-na) 2026, baby

(Na-na-na-na-na) it’s that World Cup time

(Na-na-na) stand up

(Na-na-na-na-na) let’s go

(Na-na-na) o-oh

(Na-na-na-na-na) let’s go, we the champions

(Na-na-na) o-oh

Let’s go, we the champions

When I step

I step with my left

I step with my right

I pump my chest

I focus my mind

I take a breath

And wait for the ref

Uh

Uh

This is the World Cup, put your hands up in the air

This is the World Cup, put the flags up in the air

This is the World Cup, everybody come and cheer

And stand up, and stand up if you ain’t got no fear

This is the World Cup, this is the World Cup

This is the World Cup, this is the World Cup

This is the World Cup, this is the World Cup

This is the World Cup, this is the World Cup

This is the World Cup, this is the World Cup

This is the World Cup, this is the World Cup

This is the World Cup, this is the World Cup

This is the World Cup, this is the World Cup