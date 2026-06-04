La fiebre de la Copa del Mundo 2026 no solo está rompiendo récords en las taquillas y encendiendo debates entre leyendas del fútbol; ahora, las superestrellas de las plataformas de streaming han decidido asaltar el terreno musical para dictar qué es lo que escuchan las nuevas generaciones. El irreverente y masivamente popular creador de contenido estadounidense, IShowSpeed, ha paralizado las tendencias globales tras el lanzamiento oficial de “World Cup (Champions)”, una pieza musical inspirada netamente en la cita mundialista que ha desatado una locura de reproducciones a nivel internacional.
Speed, mundialmente reconocido por su personalidad hiperactiva, sus transmisiones en vivo de alta intensidad y su profunda obsesión por la figura de Cristiano Ronaldo, ha logrado fusionar la cultura del internet con la pasión del balompié tradicional.
Un tsunami de reproducciones en tiempo récord
El impacto del tema fue inmediato. Fiel a su estilo energético, la canción mezcla pegajosos ritmos con constantes referencias futbolísticas y gritos de guerra del entorno digital. El arrastre de su comunidad no se hizo esperar: en apenas dos días en el mercado, el videoclip oficial acumuló la asombrosa cifra de 13 millones de vistas, catapultándose de forma directa al puesto número 19 en las tendencias globales de YouTube.
Este hito estadístico ha abierto un interesante debate sociológico sobre cómo consumen el deporte las generaciones más jóvenes (la Gen Z y Alpha), quienes muchas veces priorizan y conectan con la frescura y cercanía de un streamer de internet por encima de las campañas tradicionales de mercadeo de las corporaciones.
El reto a los himnos históricos: ¿Puede competir con Shakira?
La irrupción de “World Cup (Champions)” ha provocado que los melómanos y fanáticos del fútbol realicen comparaciones inevitables con los grandes hitos musicales de la FIFA, evocando los legendarios trabajos de Ricky Martin con “La Copa de la Vida” o Pitbull.
Sin embargo, la verdadera pared con la que choca el creador digital en las listas de popularidad es la reina absoluta de los mundiales: Shakira. Mientras el tema de Speed avanza a paso firme con sus 13 millones, “Dai Dai”, el himno oficial de la Copa del Mundo 2026 a cargo de la barranquillera, se mantiene inalcanzable en el primer lugar de las plataformas con la estratosférica cifra de 72 millones de reproducciones.
A pesar de la abismal distancia frente a la artista colombiana, el fenómeno de IShowSpeed deja una lección contundente: en este 2026, los creadores de contenido ya no solo se sientan en los palcos de honor de los estadios, sino que ahora compiten de tú a tú en las listas de éxitos musicales del planeta.
Letra de la canción:
Champions (WC 26) IShowSpeed
Ha
Let’s go
One moment
One dream
‘Cause it’s that time
Ha, let’s go
Algeria, Argentina, Australia, Austria (let’s go, ha)
Belgium, Bosnia, Brazil, Canada (ayy, let’s go)
Cape Verde, Colombia, Croatia
Czech Republic, Curaçao, Congo (yeah, let’s go)
Ecuador, Egypt, England, France (ha, who we got like?)
Germany, Ghana, Haiti, Iran (come on, don’t stop)
Iraq, Japan, Jordan, Mexico (yeah, come on)
Morocco, Netherlands, New Zealand, Norway (let’s go, that’s right)
Panama, Paraguay, Portugal, Qatar (let’s win)
Saudi Arabia, Senegal, Scotland, South Africa (let’s win, ha)
South Korea, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland
Tunisia, Turkey, USA, Uzbekistan
Uruguay, Ivory Coast
Let’s play football
Oh, ayy-oh, ayy-oh, ayy-oh
Let’s go, we the champions (ha)
Oh, ayy-oh, ayy-oh, ayy-oh (ayy, i-it’s the World Cup time)
Let’s go, we the champions (i-it’s the World Cup time)
‘Cause this is the World Cup (World Cup)
Put your flags up in the air (in the air)
Put your hands up in the air (in the air)
Put your flags up
‘Cause this is the World Cup (World Cup)
Put your flags up in the air (in the air)
Put your hands up in the air (in the air)
Put your flags up, leave ‘em there
Let’s go (let’s go), let’s fight (let’s fight)
We up (we up) tonight (tonight)
Won’t break (won’t break), that’s right (that’s right)
One world (one world), unite (unite)
We own it, we going, we live for this moment
We told ‘em, we showed ‘em, we told it
Oh, ayy-oh, ayy-oh, ayy-oh
Let’s go, we the champions (ha)
Oh, ayy-oh, ayy-oh, ayy-oh (i-it’s the World Cup time)
Let’s go, we the champions (i-it’s the World Cup time)
(Na-na-na-na-na)
(Na-na-na) o-oh
(Na-na-na-na-na) let’s go, we the champions
(Na-na-na) o-oh
(Na-na-na-na-na)
(Na-na-na) o-oh
(Na-na-na-na-na) let’s go, we the champions
(Na-na-na) o-oh
We gotta rise till we rise to the end
We gotta dream till we dream till we win
Give me the cup, the championship
Told them I’m bringing it back to the crib (olé, olé)
To’ el mundo mirando
Everybody gritando (aye)
La bola girando
Uno, dos, tres, cuatro
Let’s go (let’s go), let’s fight (let’s fight)
We up (we up) tonight (tonight)
Won’t break (won’t break), that’s right (that’s right)
One world (one world), unite (unite)
We own it, we going, we live for this moment
We told ‘em, we showed ‘em, we told it
Oh, ayy-oh, ayy-oh, ayy-oh
Let’s go, we the champions (ha)
Oh, ayy-oh, ayy-oh, ayy-oh (i-it’s the World Cup time)
Let’s go, we the champions (i-it’s the World Cup time)
(Na-na-na-na-na)
(Na-na-na) o-oh
(Na-na-na-na-na) let’s go, we the champions
(Na-na-na) o-oh
(Na-na-na-na-na)
(Na-na-na) o-oh
(Na-na-na-na-na) let’s go, we the champions
(Na-na-na) o-oh
‘Cause this is the World Cup
Put your flags up in the air
Put your hands up in the air
Put your flags up
‘Cause this is the World Cup
Put your flags up in the air
Put your hands up in the air
Put your flags up, leave ‘em there
(Na-na-na-na-na) ha
(Na-na-na) 2026, baby
(Na-na-na-na-na) it’s that World Cup time
(Na-na-na) stand up
(Na-na-na-na-na) let’s go
(Na-na-na) o-oh
(Na-na-na-na-na) let’s go, we the champions
(Na-na-na) o-oh
Let’s go, we the champions
When I step
I step with my left
I step with my right
I pump my chest
I focus my mind
I take a breath
And wait for the ref
Uh
Uh
This is the World Cup, put your hands up in the air
This is the World Cup, put the flags up in the air
This is the World Cup, everybody come and cheer
And stand up, and stand up if you ain’t got no fear
This is the World Cup, this is the World Cup
This is the World Cup, this is the World Cup
This is the World Cup, this is the World Cup
This is the World Cup, this is the World Cup
This is the World Cup, this is the World Cup
This is the World Cup, this is the World Cup
This is the World Cup, this is the World Cup
This is the World Cup, this is the World Cup