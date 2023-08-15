10 THINGS you should know about KEPA ARRIZABALAGA | Real Madrid

Find out 10 things you should know about Kepa Arrizabalaga, Real Madrid’s newest signing! Real Madrid have announced that they have agreed the transfer of Spain goalkeeper Kepa Arrizabalaga from Premier League team Chelsea. Here is everything you need to know about Kepa Arrizabalaga!

