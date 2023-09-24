The day after extending his contract, the FC Barcelona manager is ecstatic after his side turn around a 2-0 deficit in the final minutes of an enthralling game of football. After just a few weeks, we’ve already had some memorable games at Estadi Olímpic Lluís Companys, but this Saturday’s 3-2 victory over Celta has to be the most magical yet. At least in terms of drama, for although Xavi Hernández was obviously delighted with the way his team delivered 3 points against all the odds, he also knows that they got a lot wrong. Indeed, they were truly “playing with fire” against a side that came very, very close to taking the first home points from the Barça account.
SUBSCRIBE NOW:
▶ https://www.youtube.com/user/fcbarcelona
⚽ BARÇATV+: http://barca.link/wT1w30qMyQO
💎 Official Culers Membership: http://barca.link/plXS30rAhfC
🌐 Site: http://www.fcbarcelona.com
📱 App: https://go.onelink.me/xndC/DownloadAppYouTube
🔵 Facebook: http://www.facebook.com/fcbarcelona
📸 Instagram: http://www.instagram.com/fcbarcelona
𝕏 Twitter: http://twitter.com/FCBarcelona
🎶 Tiktok: https://www.tiktok.com/@fcbarcelona
👾 Discord: https://discord.gg/fcbarcelonaofficial
🛍 Get all official Barça apparel from FC Barcelona’s online store: http://barca.link/j8QH30qQh4Y
🔵🔴 #FCBarcelona