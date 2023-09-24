50 WINS FOR XAVI IN LA LIGA | HOW HE LIVED THE COMEBACK AGAINST CELTA

The day after extending his contract, the FC Barcelona manager is ecstatic after his side turn around a 2-0 deficit in the final minutes of an enthralling game of football. After just a few weeks, we’ve already had some memorable games at Estadi Olímpic Lluís Companys, but this Saturday’s 3-2 victory over Celta has to be the most magical yet. At least in terms of drama, for although Xavi Hernández was obviously delighted with the way his team delivered 3 points against all the odds, he also knows that they got a lot wrong. Indeed, they were truly “playing with fire” against a side that came very, very close to taking the first home points from the Barça account.

