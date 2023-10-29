It was LaLiga’s top goal scorer Jude Bellingham, who brought Real Madrid the El Clásico victory against FC Barcelona away with a brilliant brace. Real Madrid had to chance the score and stage a comeback as it was İlkay Gündoğan’s early goal that opened the scoring, but a Bellingham golazo equaled the scored before the Englishman found himself in the right place at the right time to score the late El Clásico winner at the Estadio Olímpico Lluís Companys and take all three points back to Madrid.
