Almería 1-3 Real Madrid | HIGHLIGHTS | LaLiga 2023/24

Real Madrid won their second match in a row at the start of LaLiga after beating Almería at the Power Horse Stadium (Almería 1-3 Real Madrid) . It was Almería that opened the scoring with an early goal by former Real Madrid youth team player Sergio Arribas, but new LaLiga darling Jude Bellingham equalled the score with a stunning goal in the 19th minute. Carlo Ancelotti’s team looked for the full comeback and it was Bellingham again who got on the scoresheet in the 60th minute with a header. Vini Jr. sent a rocket in the back of the net in the 73rd minute to complete the scoreline.

#AlmeríaRealMadrid | #LaLigaHighlights

