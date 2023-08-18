Almería awaits! | Real Madrid

Real Madrid finished their fifth and final training session at Real Madrid City ahead of this weekend’s visit to Almería for LaLiga’s second matchday of the new season.

Following the warm-up, Carlo Ancelotti’s players split into rondos and completed fitness and tactical drills out on the pitch. A game on a reduced-size pitch followed, before the session was rounded off with shots on goal and free-kicks. See golazos and celebrations from Lucas Vazquez, Jude Bellingham, Brahim and more and top-notch saves from Kepa and Lunin as they prepare for Almería away!

