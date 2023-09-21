Another MAGICAL Champions League night at the Santiago Bernabéu! | Real Madrid

Real Madrid kicked off the Champions League campaign with a well-deserved victory over FC Union Berlin. “The Whites” were rewarded for their persistence with a last-minute Jude Bellingham goal, the Englishman’s sixth in six games, which earned Madrid all three points in their opening match of the competition.

