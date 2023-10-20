ARAUJO, GUNDO & TER STEGEN the LATEST to ARRIVE ⚽🏃

Ter Stegen, İlkay Gündoğan and Ronald Araujo return to action at the Ciutat Esportiva following national team fixtures

