Arda Güler, new REAL MADRID PLAYER

Arda Güler is now officially a Real Madrid player! Real Madrid have announced the signing of one of the most promising young players in the world. The youngster arrives in Real Madrid after being proclaimed MVP and champion of the Turkish Cup Final this season with Fenerbahçe. Güler has also showed international promise by being called up to the National Team and becoming the youngest player to score a goal in the history of the Turkish Team.

#WelcomeArda

