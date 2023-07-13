Arda Güler’s FIRST Real Madrid interview

Sit back and enjoy Arda Güler’s FIRST interview as a new Real Madrid player! Güler, who joined Real Madrid from Fenerbahçe, was interviewed by Realmadrid TV after being unveiled by the club at Ciudad Real Madrid. See what the Turkish player had to say about his goals, abilities, his idols in the dressing room and much more!

#WelcomeArda

