Athletic Club 0-2 Real Madrid | HIGHLIGHTS | LaLiga 2023/24

Real Madrid debuted in LaLiga by bringing home the first three points from San Mamés. Carlo Ancelotti’s team consecutively scored two goals in a great first half, The first came in minute 28 and was the work of Rodrygo Goes with a powerful shot inside the area. The second, eight minutes later, was put away by Jude Bellingham.

#AthleticRealMadrid | #LaLigaHighlights

