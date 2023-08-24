😄BACK TO TRAINING⚽

Barça were back at work this Wednesday after a couple of days’ rest following the 2-0 win over Càdiz at the Estadi Olímpic. They worked out in the scorching evening heat of the Ciutat Esportiva Joan Gamper with the focus now on the third game of the Liga campaign, a visit to the home of Villarreal.

All of the available players were there to start thinking about what can typically be one of trickiest road trips of the season. In addition, they have celebrated Sergi Roberto’s 350 games for Barça.

One thing we do know is that Xavi Hernández will not be able to field Raphinha this weekend as the Brazilian has one more game to serve from his suspension after getting sent off against Getafe on the opening weekend.

SUBSCRIBE NOW:

▶ https://www.youtube.com/user/fcbarcelona

⚽ BARÇATV+: http://barca.link/wT1w30qMyQO​

💎 Official Culers Membership: http://barca.link/plXS30rAhfC​

🌐 Site: http://www.fcbarcelona.com

📱 App: https://go.onelink.me/xndC/DownloadAppYouTube

🔵 Facebook: http://www.facebook.com/fcbarcelona

📸 Instagram: http://www.instagram.com/fcbarcelona

𝕏 Twitter: http://twitter.com/FCBarcelona

🎶 Tiktok: https://www.tiktok.com/@fcbarcelona

👾 Discord: https://discord.gg/fcbarcelonaofficial

🛍 Get all official Barça apparel from FC Barcelona’s online store: http://barca.link/j8QH30qQh4Y

🔵🔴 #FCBarcelona