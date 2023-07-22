Ball work on day two in LA! | Real Madrid

Step on to the training pitch at UCLA and see how Real Madrid carried out ball work and much more on day two in LA! Carlo Ancelotti’s completed another intense training session on Friday morning in LA as they stepped up their preparations ahead of Sunday’s first pre-season friendly match against AC Milan at the Rose Bowl Stadium. See how the likes of Eduardo Camavinga, Vini Jr., Thibaut Courtois and the rest of the players trained at UCLA.

