BARÇA gear up for CHAMPIONS LEAGUE returned! ⚽🔥

After the win against Sevilla, Xavi Hernández’s squad trained on Saturday at the Ciutat Esportiva Joan Gamper where they carried out a post game recovery session. The Champions League ball was notable for its presence in the workout as European Competition returns next week with a trip to Portugal on Wednesday to take on FC Porto in the Estádio do Dragão in match day 2 of Group H. Barça currently top their group after their 5-0 win over Antwerp in their opening fixture of this season’s Champions League campaign. The blaurganes next training session preparation for the trip to Portugal will come on Monday.

