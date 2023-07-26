🔥 BARÇA’S NEW AWAY KIT REVEAL & PHOTOSHOOT 2023/24 🔥

Pedri, Araujo, Balde, Sergi Roberto and Íñigo Martínez discover the new away FC Barcelona kit for the 2023/24 season. Go behind the scenes at the new away kit’s photoshoot at the Ciutat Esportiva Joan Gamper.

FC Barcelona introduces their second kit for the 2023/24 season, which has an innovative design that pays tribute to the man who developed Barça’s playing style, Johan Cruyff. Based on the second kit worn by the blaugranes during the 1970s, the jersey is predominantly white, and features red and blue stripes on the sleeve cuffs.

SUBSCRIBE NOW:

▶ https://www.youtube.com/user/fcbarcelona

⚽ BARÇATV+: http://barca.link/wT1w30qMyQO​

💎 Official Culers Membership: http://barca.link/plXS30rAhfC​

🌐 Site: http://www.fcbarcelona.com

📱 App: https://go.onelink.me/xndC/DownloadAppYouTube

🔵 Facebook: http://www.facebook.com/fcbarcelona

📸 Instagram: http://www.instagram.com/fcbarcelona

🐦 Twitter: http://twitter.com/FCBarcelona

🎶 Tiktok: https://www.tiktok.com/@fcbarcelona

👾 Discord: https://discord.gg/fcbarcelonaofficial

🛍 Get all official Barça apparel from FC Barcelona’s online store: http://barca.link/j8QH30qQh4Y

🔵🔴 #FCBarcelona