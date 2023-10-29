Barcelona 1-2 Real Madrid | HIGHLIGHTS | LaLiga 2023/24

Real Madrid came from behind to win a thrilling Clásico after Gündoğan’s goal had put Barca ahead at half-time, but Bellingham turned the game around in a superb second half. He equalised in the 68th minute with a spectacular strike from outside the area and then sealed all three points for the leaders in stoppage time, latching on to Modrić’s ball inside the six-yard box. Our team is now four points clear of Barcelona.

#ElClásico | #LaLigaHighlights

