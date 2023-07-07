Behind the scenes at Arda Güler’s presentation | Real Madrid

Arda Güler was unveiled as a new Real Madrid player at a ceremony that took place at Real Madrid City. Now you can go behind the scenes at his presentation! Join Güler on his very first day as a Real Madrid player!

Güler who previously played for Fenerbahçe wore his new Real Madrid shirt with the number 24, and showed off his skills on the Ciudad Real Madrid pitch.

#WelcomeArda

🆕📺 RM PLAY: play.realmadrid.com

🎥 SUBSCRIBE | SUSCRÍBETE:

YOUTUBE: https://www.youtube.com/subscription_center?add_user=realmadridcf

📱 FOLLOW US | SÍGUENOS:

INSTAGRAM: https://instagram.com/realmadrid

TIKTOK: https://www.tiktok.com/@realmadrid

TWITTER: https://twitter.com/realmadrid

TWITCH: https://www.twitch.tv/realmadrid

SNAPCHAT: https://snapchat.com/add/realmadrid

FACEBOOK: https://facebook.com/realmadrid

💳 BECOME A MADRIDISTA | HAZTE MADRIDISTA:

https://bit.ly/become_a_madridista_YT