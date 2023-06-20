Joselu is back at Real Madrid! Come and join us for all the behind the scenes moments from his presentation at Ciudad Real Madrid. Join Joselu on his first day back as a Real Madrid player. Joselu, who previously played for RCD Espanyol and Real Madrid Castilla among others, was presented as a new Real Madrid player, including an emotional speech, debuting the new shirt, kick-ups on the pitch and more!
