Behind the scenes at Jude Bellingham’s presentation | Real Madrid

Jude Bellingham has arrived at Real Madrid – and you can go behind the scenes at his presentation! Join Bellingham on his very first day as a Real Madrid player! Jude Bellingham, who previously played for Borussia Dortmund, was presented as a new Real Madrid player during a formal event, wore his new Real Madrid shirt with the number 5, formerly having belonged to Zinedine Zidane, and showed off his skills on the Ciudad Real Madrid pitch.

#HeyJude

