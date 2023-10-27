Braga 1-2 Real Madrid | HIGHLIGHTS | Champions League

Enjoy the highlights of Real Madrid’s third Champions League match of the 2023/24 season (Braga 1-2 Real Madrid). Carlo Ancelotti’s side head into the midway point top of the group after a solid win in Portugal, thanks to goals from Rodrygo and Jude Bellingham. Rodrygo opened the scoring in the 16th minute after good work from his Brazil teammate Vini Jr., while Jude Bellingham doubled the lead just after the hour mark, with Vini Jr. racking up his second assist of the evening. Álvaro Djaló halved the deficit for Braga but Real Madrid remained strong to register their third Champions League win of the season.

