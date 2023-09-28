Brahim and Joselu for the win! | REAL MADRID 2-0 LAS PALMAS | LaLiga Diaries

Come behind the scenes of Real Madrid’s sixth LaLiga win this season as they beat Las Palmas at home (RealMadrid 2-0 Las Palmas). Carlo Ancelotti’s team created a number of chances but the fans at the Santiago Bernabéu had to wait until the very end of the first half when Brahim Díaz scored his first goal of the season in the third minute of added time. Joselu confirmed Real Madrid’s victory with a goal in the second half, bringing his tally to three goals – all three scored at the Santiago Bernabéu. Real Madrid now turn to their next LaLiga encounter, away to Girona who currently sit top of LaLiga.

