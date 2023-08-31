Bruun’s first Real Madrid goals in Mexico! | Tigres Femenil 1-3 Real Madrid

Real Madrid women’s team got their pre-season off to a winning start with a 3-1 win against Tigres Femenil in Monterrey. New signing Signe Bruun scored her first two goals in a Real Madrid shirt during the clash in México, while Maite Oroz added another for Alberto Toril’s side.

