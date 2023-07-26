COURTOIS plays BASEBALL with the DODGERS | Real Madrid

Real Madrid players Thibaut Courtois, Nacho, Dani Carvajal and Joselu had the chance to meet and play baseball with Los Angeles Dodgers players David Peralta and Miguel Rojas after the team’s final training session in UCLA. Courtois, Nacho, Carvajal and Joselu tested out their pitching, batting and catching skills under the watchful eye of the pros.

#RealMadridOnTour

🆕📺 RM PLAY: play.realmadrid.com

🎥 SUBSCRIBE | SUSCRÍBETE:

YOUTUBE: https://www.youtube.com/subscription_center?add_user=realmadridcf

📱 FOLLOW US | SÍGUENOS:

INSTAGRAM: https://instagram.com/realmadrid

TIKTOK: https://www.tiktok.com/@realmadrid

TWITTER: https://twitter.com/realmadrid

TWITCH: https://www.twitch.tv/realmadrid

SNAPCHAT: https://snapchat.com/add/realmadrid

FACEBOOK: https://facebook.com/realmadrid

💳 BECOME A MADRIDISTA | HAZTE MADRIDISTA:

https://bit.ly/become_a_madridista_YT