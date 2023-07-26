Real Madrid players Thibaut Courtois, Nacho, Dani Carvajal and Joselu had the chance to meet and play baseball with Los Angeles Dodgers players David Peralta and Miguel Rojas after the team’s final training session in UCLA. Courtois, Nacho, Carvajal and Joselu tested out their pitching, batting and catching skills under the watchful eye of the pros.
#RealMadridOnTour
🆕📺 RM PLAY: play.realmadrid.com
🎥 SUBSCRIBE | SUSCRÍBETE:
YOUTUBE: https://www.youtube.com/subscription_center?add_user=realmadridcf
📱 FOLLOW US | SÍGUENOS:
INSTAGRAM: https://instagram.com/realmadrid
TIKTOK: https://www.tiktok.com/@realmadrid
TWITTER: https://twitter.com/realmadrid
TWITCH: https://www.twitch.tv/realmadrid
SNAPCHAT: https://snapchat.com/add/realmadrid
FACEBOOK: https://facebook.com/realmadrid
💳 BECOME A MADRIDISTA | HAZTE MADRIDISTA:
https://bit.ly/become_a_madridista_YT