The team completed their fourth training session of the week at Real Madrid Sport City to prepare for their next league match, which they will play at the Sánchez-Pizjuán against Sevilla (Saturday, 6:30pm CET). Ancelotti can now count on the rest of the players back from international commitments. The session began with the players exercising in the gym for half an hour. They then carried out tactical work on the pitch and practised possession and pressing. The squad finished the training session with a game on a reduced sized pitch.
