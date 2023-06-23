Do YOU know more about Real Madrid than Brahim? | Quiz

Do you know more about Real Madrid than our new signing Brahim? Take part in this fun quiz alongside Brahim, who put his Real Madrid knowledge to the test on his first day at the club! Does he know where we won La DECIMOTERCERA? And does he know which colours are on the Real Madrid shield? Watch to find out!

#BrahimIsBack

