Do YOU know more about Real Madrid than Fran García? | Quiz

Do you know more about Real Madrid than our new signing Fran García? Take part in this fun quiz alongside Fran, who put his Real Madrid knowledge to the test on his first day at the club! Does he know how many Real Madrid Ballon d’Or winners there have been? And does he know when the Santiago Bernabéu was inaugurated? Watch to find out!

#FranIsBack

🆕📺 RM PLAY: play.realmadrid.com

0:00 Intro

0:26 In which minute did Vini Jr score the goal to win the 14?

0:50 What was the result of your debut match?

1:23 How many Ballon d’Or players have played for Real Madrid?

2:24 Which Real Madrid coach won la Novena?

2:53 Which Real Madrid scored in the final of the Club World Cup?

3:19 What was the nickname for Ronaldo Nazario?

3:33 In which season did Real Madrid win LaLiga with 100 points?

3:46 In what year was the Santiago Bernabéu stadium inaugurated?

4:08 How many league titles have Real Madrid won?

4:36 Outro

🎥 SUBSCRIBE | SUSCRÍBETE:

YOUTUBE: https://www.youtube.com/subscription_center?add_user=realmadridcf

📱 FOLLOW US | SÍGUENOS:

INSTAGRAM: https://instagram.com/realmadrid

TIKTOK: https://www.tiktok.com/@realmadrid

TWITTER: https://twitter.com/realmadrid

TWITCH: https://www.twitch.tv/realmadrid

SNAPCHAT: https://snapchat.com/add/realmadrid

FACEBOOK: https://facebook.com/realmadrid

💳 BECOME A MADRIDISTA | HAZTE MADRIDISTA:

https://bit.ly/become_a_madridista_YT