🎥 EXCLUSIVE CONTENT | İlkay Gündoğan has arrived in Barcelona 👏

Barça’s new midfielder İlkay Gündoğan has arrived in the city. The German international spoke to the Club’s media and expressed his delight at being a Barça player, a ‘dream come true’ according to the former Manchester City man.

Gündoğan also explained that he has followed Barça since the time of Rijkaard and Guardiola and that he hopes to “bring experience and quality to the midfield as well as helping the young players.”

The former Borussia Dortmund player has been in touch with coach Xavi and thinks they see the game in the same way. At Barça, Gündoğan will coincide with former team mates Lewandowski from Dortmund and Ter Stegen from the German national side.

