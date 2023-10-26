🤯🥵 FERMIN’S GOLAZO STEERS BARÇA TO THE WIN | Un Dia De Partit (Episode 6)

FC Barcelona have reached the halfway stage of Champions League Group H with a 100 per cent record. First Royal Antwerp, then Porto and now Shakhtar Donetsk have all been seen off to leave the Catalans on excellent course for a place in the last sixteen of the competition.

Barça were far more dominant than the final scoreline might suggest, but despite waltzing into a 2-0 lead, they were never quite able to put the game to bed, and when the Ukrainians sneaked a goal back, we were left with an unexpectedly nervous wait for the final whistle to blow.

