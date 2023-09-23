FINAL training session ahead of the DERBY! | Real Madrid City

The team completed their final training session at Real Madrid City prior to their clash with Atlético de Madrid on LaLiga matchday 6, set to be played at the Cívitas Metropolitano (Sunday, 9:00pm CEST). Following the warm-up, the players split into rondos, before switching to physical and tactical drills. After a game on a reduced-size pitch, the session concluded with a series of shots on goal, saves and free-kicks.

