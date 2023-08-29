First session of the week at Real Madrid City

The squad completed their first training session of the week at Real Madrid City. Ancelotti‘s boys are back in action on Saturday as they take on Getafe on matchday four of LaLiga, which will be played at the Santiago Bernabéu (4.15pm CEST). After the initial warm-up, the players performed several round-robin, fitness and tactical exercises on the pitch. To conclude the session, they played some matches on small pitches.

🆕📺 RM PLAY: play.realmadrid.com

🎥 SUBSCRIBE | SUSCRÍBETE:

YOUTUBE: https://www.youtube.com/subscription_center?add_user=realmadridcf

📱 FOLLOW US | SÍGUENOS:

INSTAGRAM: https://instagram.com/realmadrid

TIKTOK: https://www.tiktok.com/@realmadrid

TWITTER: https://twitter.com/realmadrid

TWITCH: https://www.twitch.tv/realmadrid

SNAPCHAT: https://snapchat.com/add/realmadrid

FACEBOOK: https://facebook.com/realmadrid

💳 BECOME A MADRIDISTA | HAZTE MADRIDISTA:

https://bit.ly/become_a_madridista_YT