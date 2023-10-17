First training session of the week | Real Madrid City

The team completed their first session of the week at Real Madrid City. Alaba and Arda Güler both trained alongside the rest of the available players in a session that kicked off with rondos, before moving onto possession and pressing drills and then various games on reduced-size pitches. Training concluded with a series of sprints. Real Madrid’s next game comes against Sevilla at the Sánchez-Pizjuán on Saturday 21 October.

🆕📺 RM PLAY: play.realmadrid.com

🎥 SUBSCRIBE | SUSCRÍBETE:

YOUTUBE: https://www.youtube.com/subscription_center?add_user=realmadridcf

📱 FOLLOW US | SÍGUENOS:

INSTAGRAM: https://instagram.com/realmadrid

TIKTOK: https://www.tiktok.com/@realmadrid

TWITTER: https://twitter.com/realmadrid

TWITCH: https://www.twitch.tv/realmadrid

SNAPCHAT: https://snapchat.com/add/realmadrid

FACEBOOK: https://facebook.com/realmadrid

💳 BECOME A MADRIDISTA | HAZTE MADRIDISTA:

https://bit.ly/become_a_madridista_YT