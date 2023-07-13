💪 Fitness and ball work on day four of pre-season!

The team completed their fourth day of pre-season training with a morning session at Real Madrid City. Ancelotti’s players combined work in the gym with drills out on the pitch. The session had a strong fitness element to it, starting out indoors, where the players worked in the gym for about 45 minutes. They then took to the pitch to complete a series of sprints and jumping exercises before finishing off with ball drills and games on reduced-size pitches.

