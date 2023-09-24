FULL EFFORT AFTER THE BIG WIN AGAINST CELTA 🏋🏻⚽

The blaugranes had their boots back on this morning for a recovery session after the stunning win against Celta Vigo (3-2).

The training took place on the Tito Vilanova pitch and featured every available first team player. There is hardly any time to savour yesterday’s victory, though, as the next LaLiga match is on the horizon. The upcoming training schedule is determined by the trip to Mallorca, as the blaugranes play the matchday seven fixture on Tuesday 24 September, kickoff 9.30pm CEST.

