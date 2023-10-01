Girona FC 0-3 Real Madrid | HIGHLIGHTS | LaLiga 2023/24

Sit back and enjoy the goals and highlights of Real Madrid’s eighth LaLiga 2022/23 match (Girona 0-3 Real Madrid), in which Carlo Ancelotti’s men played a great game against Girona in Montilivi. A very welm deserved victory placed Real Madrid as the current leader of the league. The first goal came from an on form Joselu and the 0-2 came moments later thanks to a spectacular header from Tchouameni. The Frenchman scored his first goal with the Real Madrid shirt. In the second half, Jude Bellingham scored the third goal for Ancelotti’s team, placing him as the top scorer of LaLiga.

#GironaRealMadrid #LaLigaHighlights

00:00 Start

00:08 Joselu goal

00:23 Tchouameni goal

01:16 Jude Bellingham goal

