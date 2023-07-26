✨ GOALS GALORE IN TRAINING SESSION ⚽😍 | INSIDE TOUR (day 7)

FC Barcelona held its sixth training session at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum on Tuesday evening, their final workout before their preseason debut. The session, which included all available players, took place about 24 hours before the game against Arsenal at SoFi Stadium.

