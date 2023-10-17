GYM WORKOUT + RONDOS UP CLOSE 👀🌪️

A new week of training has begun at the Ciutat Esportiva. With the international players still absent, life is returning to normal after a three.day break for the players that stayed in Barcelona. The next challenge is Sunday’s Liga encounter with Athletic Club, managed by an old friend in Ernesto Valverde, and the first game for 21 days at the Estadi Olímpic Lluís Companys. The first team were joined this Monday evening by Mbacke, Darvich, Iker Goujon, Dani Rodríguez and Sergi Domínguez of Barça Atlètic.

SUBSCRIBE NOW:

▶ https://www.youtube.com/user/fcbarcelona

⚽ BARÇATV+: http://barca.link/wT1w30qMyQO​

💎 Official Culers Membership: http://barca.link/plXS30rAhfC​

🌐 Site: http://www.fcbarcelona.com

📱 App: https://go.onelink.me/xndC/DownloadAppYouTube

🔵 Facebook: http://www.facebook.com/fcbarcelona

📸 Instagram: http://www.instagram.com/fcbarcelona

𝕏 Twitter: http://twitter.com/FCBarcelona

🎶 Tiktok: https://www.tiktok.com/@fcbarcelona

👾 Discord: https://discord.gg/fcbarcelonaofficial

🛍 Get all official Barça apparel from FC Barcelona’s online store: http://barca.link/j8QH30qQh4Y

🔵🔴 #FCBarcelona