The team completed its second training session of the week at Real Madrid City, as Carlo Ancelotti’s players continued with their preparations for their LaLiga matchday three clash against Celta at Balaídos.
The squad got things underway with an intense workout in the gym. Afterwards, Jude Bellingham, Antonio Rüdiger, Vini Jr. and co took to the pitch and performed a tactical session. They finished with a series of demanding matches on small pitches.
