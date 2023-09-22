INSIDE VIEW | Alejandro Balde’s contract renewal 🔵🔴

“I’ve made my dream come true and only have words of gratitude to everyone who has helped to make this happen” said Alejandro Balde after signing a contract extension through to the end of June 2028. He put pen to paper at an event in the Ciutat Esportiva Joan Gamper attended by president Joan Laporta, vice-president for sport Rafa Yuste and director of sport Deco. Afterwards, on the Tito Vilanova field, Balde signed the traditional banner that will be auctioned by the Barça Foundation, and posed for pictures in a shirt bearing the year 2028… And he was also presented with a Barça membership card by Mr Laporta.

