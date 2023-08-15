The team trained for the second time this week at Real Madrid City as they continue their preparations for the matchday two fixture against Almería (Saturday, 7:30pm CEST).
The session kicked off in the gym with some demanding fitness and power testing, while the goalkeepers carried out targeted work. Once out on the pitch, the team split into two rondos, followed by tactical work. To wrap up the session, they played several small-sided games.
