The team completed their second training session of the week at Real Madrid City, as several internationals came back to train with Ancelotti’s boys. Joselu, Fran García and Kepa worked out alongside their teammates, while Carvajal and Modrić used the indoor facilities. The players began the day with a half-hour workout in the gym. They then moved out onto the pitch for some ball drills and finishing, before focusing on tactical elements. The session finished off with a series of games on reduced-size pitches. Real Madrid’s next game comes against Sevilla at the Sánchez-Pizjuán on Saturday 21 October.
