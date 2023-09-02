JOAO CANCELO & JOAO FÉLIX FIRST TRAINING WITH BARÇA 🔴🔵

Xavi Hernández’s squad had their final training session on Saturday before the game in El Sadar. All of the available players worked out at the Ciutat Esportiva with the newcomers João Cancelo and João Félix training with their new team mates for the first time. Also present from Barça Atlètic were Dani Rodríguez, Edu Sánchez, M. Casadó, Cubarsí and Kochen.

SUBSCRIBE NOW:

▶ https://www.youtube.com/user/fcbarcelona

⚽ BARÇATV+: http://barca.link/wT1w30qMyQO​

💎 Official Culers Membership: http://barca.link/plXS30rAhfC​

🌐 Site: http://www.fcbarcelona.com

📱 App: https://go.onelink.me/xndC/DownloadAppYouTube

🔵 Facebook: http://www.facebook.com/fcbarcelona

📸 Instagram: http://www.instagram.com/fcbarcelona

𝕏 Twitter: http://twitter.com/FCBarcelona

🎶 Tiktok: https://www.tiktok.com/@fcbarcelona

👾 Discord: https://discord.gg/fcbarcelonaofficial

🛍 Get all official Barça apparel from FC Barcelona’s online store: http://barca.link/j8QH30qQh4Y

🔵🔴 #FCBarcelona