JOINT TRAINING WITH BARÇA ATLETIC ⚽​🤝​

There may be many first team players away with their national sides or out injured, but the work goes on at the Ciutat Esportiva Joan Gamper for the players available to Xavi Hernández and his coaching staff.

Training today ended with a joint session with Barça Atlètic, who are preparing for their Primera Federación Group 1 matchday eight game on Sunday (4.15pm CEST kickoff). Both sets of players faced off in a training game that also featured several players from the U19A side.

