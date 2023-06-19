Joselu, new REAL MADRID PLAYER

Joselu is now a new Real Madrid player! Real Madrid have announced the signing of Joselu, who has joined the club on loan from Espanyol. Joselu, the Spain forward, adds experience to the Real Madrid squad, having scored goals in Spain, Germany and England. Joselu, who previously played for Castilla and made his bow for Real Madrid’s first team, returns to Real Madrid the day after winning the Nations League with Spain. Joselu is Real Madrid’s fourth new arrival this summer, following Fran García, Brahim and Jude Bellingham. This is how Joselu plays!

#JoseluIsBack

