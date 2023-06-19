Jude Bellingham’s FIRST Real Madrid interview

Sit back and enjoy Jude Belligham’s FIRST interview as a new Real Madrid player! Bellingham, who joined Real Madrid from Bundesliga side Borussia Dortmund, was interviewed by Real Madrid TV after being unveiled by the club at Ciudad Real Madrid. See what Bellingham had to say about his greatest strength on the pitch, about coach Carlo Ancelotti, and much more!

#HeyJude

00:00 Intro

00:30 Best quality

00:56 Teammates

01:16 Carlo Ancelotti

01:42 Playing at the Bernabéu

02:06 Message for #Madridistas

🆕📺 RM PLAY: play.realmadrid.com

🎥 SUBSCRIBE | SUSCRÍBETE:

YOUTUBE: https://www.youtube.com/subscription_center?add_user=realmadridcf

📱 FOLLOW US | SÍGUENOS:

INSTAGRAM: https://instagram.com/realmadrid

TIKTOK: https://www.tiktok.com/@realmadrid

TWITTER: https://twitter.com/realmadrid

TWITCH: https://www.twitch.tv/realmadrid

SNAPCHAT: https://snapchat.com/add/realmadrid

FACEBOOK: https://facebook.com/realmadrid

💳 BECOME A MADRIDISTA | HAZTE MADRIDISTA:

https://bit.ly/become_a_madridista_YT