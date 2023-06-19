Sit back and enjoy Jude Belligham’s FIRST interview as a new Real Madrid player! Bellingham, who joined Real Madrid from Bundesliga side Borussia Dortmund, was interviewed by Real Madrid TV after being unveiled by the club at Ciudad Real Madrid. See what Bellingham had to say about his greatest strength on the pitch, about coach Carlo Ancelotti, and much more!
#HeyJude
00:00 Intro
00:30 Best quality
00:56 Teammates
01:16 Carlo Ancelotti
01:42 Playing at the Bernabéu
02:06 Message for #Madridistas
🆕📺 RM PLAY: play.realmadrid.com
🎥 SUBSCRIBE | SUSCRÍBETE:
YOUTUBE: https://www.youtube.com/subscription_center?add_user=realmadridcf
📱 FOLLOW US | SÍGUENOS:
INSTAGRAM: https://instagram.com/realmadrid
TIKTOK: https://www.tiktok.com/@realmadrid
TWITTER: https://twitter.com/realmadrid
TWITCH: https://www.twitch.tv/realmadrid
SNAPCHAT: https://snapchat.com/add/realmadrid
FACEBOOK: https://facebook.com/realmadrid
💳 BECOME A MADRIDISTA | HAZTE MADRIDISTA:
https://bit.ly/become_a_madridista_YT