Julian Edelman meets the squad | Real Madrid

Former NFL player, Julian Edelman visited Real Madrid’s morning training session on the second day of practice in Los Angeles. The New England Patriots legendary wide receiver greeted the players, who are deep into the preparations for their first match against Milan in the Soccer Champions Tour (Monday, 04:00am Spanish time; Sunday 23, 7:00pm local time).

