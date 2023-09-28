Kevin O Chris, Scridge & Deva – Real Everywhere (Official Music Video) | Real Madrid

Real Madrid & Adidas present “Real Everywhere”, the official anthem of Real Madrid’s new LFSTLR jersey. Three artists from different parts of the world (Deva from Spain, MC Kevin O Chris from Brazil and Scridge from France) have collaborated to make it happen.

Dubbed as the ‘most wearable football jersey,’ LFSTLR blurs the lines between football performance and streetwear culture, re-defining what it means to represent your club away from the terraces. The collection is designed for all fashion-conscious fans who live and breathe football as much as they value their own individual style.

Song Credits:

Written by Scridge Bolon, Deva Joseph Fernández-Regatillo, Kevin de Oliveira Zanoni, Álvaro Pérez Contreras, Jordan Bajo Moya, Thiago Maximino & Alan Menzes. Performed by Scridge, Kevin O Chris & Deva.

Produced by Álvaro Pérez Contreras aka “Dshuffle”. Mix & master by Álvaro Marín.

Recorded at Capital Sound (Madrid) & Level Studio (Rennes). A&R: Ariadna Rulló Pujantell.

Powered by ONErpm, New Religion Lab & Délamon Circus.

Videoclip Credits:

Director : Alexandre Gaudin

DOP : Alexandre Gaudin

Camera operator: Maxime Terzi

1st AD : Cecilia Manikhouth

Executive creative director: Hosoi Monserrat

Creative supervisor: Nacho Luna

Artistic Director: Jordan Bajo

BTS Camera: JR Marcel

Agency: Délamon Circus

