Leaders draw at the Sánchez-Pizjuán! | Sevilla 1-1 Real Madrid | LaLiga Diaries

Watch the behind the scenes footage of an intense draw against Sevilla at the Ramon Sanchez-Pizjuan Stadium (Sevilla 1-1 Real Madrid). Real Madrid completed a well rounded game after Sevilla’s goal opened the scoreline with an unfortunate deflection that led to an own goal by David Alaba. Carlo Ancelotti’s men would quickly equalize the match with a spectacular header from Dani Carvajal after a perfect Toni Kroos pass, with the rersult keeping Real Madrid top of LaLiga. Join us and experience Saturday’s match with the crowds of Madridistas at the stadium as the team now looks ahead to the Champions League.

