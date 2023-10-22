LIGA F | FC BARCELONA 6 vs GRANADA 1 🔵🔴

Barça defeated Granada 6-1 on Saturday evening, with Patri Guijarro, Salma Paralluelo and Mariona all getting a goal and an assist each, with Oshoala claiming two goals at an Estadi Johan Cruyff that also got to see Ona Batlle get her first goal for the team, and the chance to welcome back Ariadna Mingueza, this time as an opponent.

