LIGA F | SPORTING DE HUELVA 1-2 BARÇA 🔵🔴

A win is a win as FC Barcelona Women dominated the encounter against Sporting de Huelva but had to wait until the final minutes to secure victory in Andalusia. Claudia Pina opened the scoring in the first half before Patri Guijarro added a second in added time in the second half. A late goal from the home side helped the scoreline give a unfair assessment of how the blaugranes had the upper hand in the game.

