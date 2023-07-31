💥’LITTLE FERMÍN’ GROWS UP! ⚽ From LA MASIA to FIRST TEAM (Exclusive official footage)

In the 66th minute of the Clásico in Real Madrid in Dallas, Barça coach Xavi Hernández decided to bring on Fermín López together with Raphinha. The young Andalusian stepped out on to the field at the AT&T Stadium with the blaugranes leading 1-0 but with their rivals pressuring for an equaliser with the result still in the balance. Nevertheless, the 20 year old seized the moment to announce himself in the biggest stage of all; a game between two of the biggest clubs in the game.

With five minutes of normal time remaining, Sergi Roberto won the ball back in the Real Madrid half and found Fermín. The young midfielder took the ball in his stride and then lashes an unstoppable shot into the top right hand corner past Thibault Courtois. If that was not enough, Fermín then conjured up an excellent pass for Ferran Torres to make it 3-0 in injury time.

Coach Xavi Hernández was full of praise for the youngster in his post match press conference. “Fermín is player with great talent, two feet and an ability to play the final pass. He is only 20 years old but he has plenty of character. He’s a player I like and that final pass is something we lacked a little bit last season. He is not afraid, he wants the ball and he keeps it simple. When I see that in training then I have to give him minutes for his confidence,” said the Barça boss.

So, the lad who came to La Masia seven years ago and was called “little Fermín” has now grown up. A year on loan last season at Linares in the third tier of Spanish Football saw him score 12 goals, create four assist and earn valuable experience. Now, Fermín is a name everybody knows.

